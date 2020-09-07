Spanish Town tax office to be closed for sanitisation

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has advised the public that its Spanish Town Tax Office located at 1 Twickenham Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine, will be closed tomorrow.

The closure is in response to the report of a confirmed COVID-19 case of a member of staff. The office is being closed to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation, and is expected to reopen on Wednesday, once certified by the Public Health Department.

The members of staff who may have been exposed will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days and follow any further instructions from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, TAJ said.

Taxpayers are reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ's tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.