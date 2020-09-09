Spartan closes indefinitely due to financial restraints

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Spartan Health Club says it will be closing indefinitely at the end of September due to the “extremely negative effect” that COVID-19 has had on the financial operation of the club.

In a notice from Managing Director Haughton James, the club said large gyms like Spartan requires significant membership to be viable.

“A crowded gym is a hotspot for the coronavirus which is predicted to be with us for many more months. We predict that it will be years before large gyms are viable,” the gym said.

“This opinion seems to be shared by our bankers of more than 45 years which recently informed us that they viewed gyms as a high risk investment at this time and would be reluctant to extend loans or provide overdrafts,” it continued.

The health club thanked members, both past and present, for their support over the years.