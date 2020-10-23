Special curfew for Rae Town, Cornwall Courts

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The areas of Rae Town in Kingston and Cornwall Courts in St James are being placed under special area curfew. This will take effect from today at 6:00 pm until 5:00 am on Friday, November 6.

During curfew hours, only essential workers with identification will be allowed to enter or exit. Additionally, the gathering limit will be no more than six persons in any public place for the period. All the other existing restrictions such as mask wearing and physical distancing will be strictly enforced.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said these two areas have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, which is of great concern to the health authorities, and thus this special measure is to restrict movement of persons to slow or prevent new exposures and new infections.

“There is also concern for the high population density of the two areas identified and the high vulnerability of persons within the areas to severe illness due to age, comorbidities and other socio-economic factors,” it said.

The health departments will be conducting additional testing; close monitoring of members of the communities for development of symptoms; early containment of newly detected cases; prevention of new exposures and transmission of disease; and sensitisation of members of the communities regarding infection prevention and control measures in the two areas.

Additionally, there will be enhanced monitoring and enforcement of the Disaster Risk Management Order in the business district of Montego Bay with special attention being given to markets, supermarkets, transportation centres, banks and business places, the OPM said.