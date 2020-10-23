Special curfew for Rae Town, Cornwall Courts
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The areas of Rae Town in Kingston and Cornwall Courts in St James are being placed under special area curfew. This will take effect from today at 6:00 pm until 5:00 am on Friday, November 6.
During curfew hours, only essential workers with identification will be allowed to enter or exit. Additionally, the gathering limit will be no more than six persons in any public place for the period. All the other existing restrictions such as mask wearing and physical distancing will be strictly enforced.
A release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said these two areas have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, which is of great concern to the health authorities, and thus this special measure is to restrict movement of persons to slow or prevent new exposures and new infections.
“There is also concern for the high population density of the two areas identified and the high vulnerability of persons within the areas to severe illness due to age, comorbidities and other socio-economic factors,” it said.
The health departments will be conducting additional testing; close monitoring of members of the communities for development of symptoms; early containment of newly detected cases; prevention of new exposures and transmission of disease; and sensitisation of members of the communities regarding infection prevention and control measures in the two areas.
Additionally, there will be enhanced monitoring and enforcement of the Disaster Risk Management Order in the business district of Montego Bay with special attention being given to markets, supermarkets, transportation centres, banks and business places, the OPM said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy