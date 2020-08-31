Special services voting gets underway
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Close to 47,000 police personnel, soldiers and election day workers are expected to cast their ballots today as voting for special services is currently being facilitated at several locations across the island.
Voting is from between 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Several police officers, soldiers and election day workers have turned up in masks to the designated polling stations where their temperatures are checked, hands sanitised and small groups allowed in at a time.
Under the Representation of the People Act, provisions are made for these electors to vote three days before the rest of the population to ensure that they are available for duty on Election Day. Election day workers, military and police personnel who do not vote today will not be able to do so on September 3.
Yesterday, the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) reported that all was set for today's voting as over 200 designated locations were set up to facilitate the process.
The list of polling locations includes schools, churches, police stations, court houses, community centres, EOJ offices and military bases.
