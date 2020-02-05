Spencer resigns

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security Rudyard Spencer has resigned his seat in the House of Representatives.

The formalities took place inside the chamber at Gordon House late last night as the MPs closed the last session for the fiscal year 2019/20 in preparation for the ceremonial opening of fiscal year 2020/21 on Tuesday, February 11.

Spencer formally ended some 25 years in Parliament, including seven years in the Senate. A trade unionist and former president of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union(BITU), he represented Clarendon South Eastern, which was represented in the past by two former prime ministers - National Hero Sir Alexander Bustamante and Hugh Lawson Shearer- both of whom were also presidents of the BITU.

Spencer, whose father was also a trade unionist and a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor in Grange Hill, Westmoreland, has held the seat since 2002, serving as Minister of Health in the Bruce Golding-led JLP administration of 2007/2011 and later as Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and the Ministry of National Security in the current JLP administration.

Making the announcement of Spencer's political departure last night, Speaker of the House of Representatives Pearnel Charles recalled his close association over the years with Spencer as officers of the BITU and the JLP.

"I had the privilege of associating with him from the beginning of his trade union career and to the end of his parliamentary career. I wish to congratulate him and to wish him all the best from here on," the speaker added.

The House then formally approved his resignation by a "voice" vote.

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang and Leader of Opposition Business Dr Morais Guy led the tributes from both sides of the House.

Spencer is expected to take up ambassadorial duties abroad soon.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the island yesterday prior to the sitting of the House.

Balford Henry