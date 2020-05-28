Spirit Airlines organises flight to repatriate US citizens from Haiti
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — The low-cost US carrier, Spirit Airlines, says it has been authorised to operate a flight from Port-au-Prince, Haiti to Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday, June 2.
In a statement on Thursday, the airline said that American citizens who wish to return to the United States should plan to do so immediately.
“The US Embassy is not aware of any flights from Haiti to the United States after June 2 or if any flights will be authorized in the future. US citizens who do not return to the United States while commercial or commercially available charter flights are available, may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite period.”
The US Embassy in Haiti also issued a reminder to potential travellers that “commercial airlines are privately owned and that the cost of flights may be higher than standard commercial fares during this time.”
Last month, the airline said that it would be operating some flights based on embassy requests.
