Spirit Airlines resumes service to Cap-Haitien, Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — US based low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines has resumed its service to Cap-Haitien in Haiti.

With this relaunch, Spirit will be operating the only nonstop flights between the United States and northern Haiti on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“We love giving our guests more options, and we think flying people from Cap-Haitien nonstop to the US. instead of backtracking through Port-au-Prince is a pretty great gift to give as the holiday season approaches,” said Doris Graham, General Manager in Cap-Haitien and Port-au-Prince for Spirit Airlines.

“This route shows our commitment to guests in Cap-Haitien, as well as to the Haitian American population in South Florida.”

Spirit has been operating flights to Haiti since 2007, launching its first service to Cap-Haitien in 2018.