Spirit licence applicants in Kingston & St Andrew urged not to turn up for court tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Judiciary of Jamaica has advised applicants for spirit licences that they are no longer required to turn up at Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way Tree tomorrow, Thursday, September 10.

The Judiciary said applicants will instead be advised of the outcome of their applications by phone. It noted, however, that applications not granted are to be heard at the next sitting.

The judiciary said the decision was taken to discourage public gatherings and promote physical distancing in a bid to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

It said members of the public may contact the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court at 876-926-3750 and 876-633-7105 or the Court Administration Division at 876-613-8800 for further information.

It added that for more information on new court dates, individuals should visit www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.