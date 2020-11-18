Sport Ministry settles Kemoy Campbell's medical bill

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport has paid just under US$71,000 to clear the hospital bill for long-distance runner Kemoy Campbell who had collapsed while competing at the Millrose Games in New York City in the United Sates in February last year.

Campbell had developed a heart problem and after receiving an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, ultimately had to be fitted with a pace maker.

According to the ministry, its Jamaica Athletes Insurance Plan (JAIP) paid US$31,677 towards his medical bill, while he also paid an amount through his personal insurance plan. But there was still a balance.

“The ministry felt duty bound to assist Kemoy," portfolio minister Olivia Grange said. "He has performed very well for Jamaica and in fact, as we know, he fell ill on the track. And so the least we could do to show appreciation and gratitude to him was to assist in his time of great need.”

“I am happy that through the JAIP and the Sports Development Foundation we were able to give Kemoy the level of assistance that concluded settlement of his medical bills and that he is doing well.

“I continue to encourage athletes to sign up for the Jamaica Athletes Insurance Plan and maintain contact with the sport division of the ministry to ensure that their health and welfare matters are in order,” she added.

For his part, Campbell said: “My family and I would like to sincerely thank Minister Grange for helping me with my medical bills. After my second incident in March 2020, the Minister reached out to me and told me that I shouldn't worry about the bills, as she was willing to help me pay for my medical expenses following my surgery.”

“This meant so much to me because my hospital stay and surgery were very expensive. Knowing that the minister and Jamaica were there for me during this tough time helped me get through the months following. I really appreciate everything that the minister and Jamaica have done for me and will always be grateful,” he said.