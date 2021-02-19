Sports Development Foundation closed until March 1

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Sports Development Foundation (SDF) says it will be temporarily closing its doors to the public after its employees were recently exposed to COVID-19.

The Foundation said it will reopen on Monday, March 1.

The SDF said it is in contact with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and has initiated advanced safety protocols, including quarantining of affected team members and contact tracing.

For urgent matters, individuals are being asked to send an email to sdf@cwjamaica.com.

“We are taking all relevant measures to ensure the health and safety of our valued team members and stakeholders,” SDF General Manager Denzil Wilks said.

“We look forward to reopening and resuming full service very soon,” he added.