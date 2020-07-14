Sports bars allowed to reopen
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sports bars will reopen, but night clubs will remain closed under the Disaster Risk Management Order, Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie announced today.
This becomes effective Tuesday, July 21, and will be allowed under strict conditions for an initial period that will end on July 31. The use of venues such as sports bars and other places of amusement have been prohibited by order since March.
The protocols for reopening sports bars include the following:
- Sports bars must have a valid amusement license from the local authorities, and certification of safety from the Jamaica Fire Brigade in order to be reopened.
- No entertainment events are allowed, and no more than 60 per cent of the venue must be occupied at any time.
- There must be at least six feet of space between dining tables, and a maximum four people are allowed to sit at a table. The tables must not be joined to facilitate large groups.
- Poker boxes and other gaming instruments must be placed at least six feet apart.
- There must be limited use of air conditioning and where possible, bar doors and windows must remain open.
- Signs must be prominently displayed throughout the venue.
