Sports icon Freddie Green is dead, ISSA pays tribute

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Renowned sports administrator and athlete, Winford Fitz-Herbert Green, better known as “Freddie”, passed away shortly after 10:00pm yesterday. He was 88 years old.

Born in Stony Hill, Green attended Mico Practicing School where he captained the football team and ran track before entering KC in 1946.

During his outstanding tenure at KC, Green had the distinction of representing the school in football, track and cricket which culminated in the historic 1949-50 season when KC swept all three trophies in the aforementioned sports.

After his student days at KC, Green returned in a coaching role, following which he served as director of sports at Mico College between 1960-67; worked in the civil service for the Lands Department and as an agent for First Life Insurance Company before returning to his first love: sports administration.

He was director of sports for the University of the West Indies between 1972-92 and Secretary of the Inter-Secondary Sports Association (“ISSA”) from 1970 until his retirement in 2005.

ISSA, in a release today, paid tribute to Green.

See statement below:

The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association wishes to pay tribute to the legendary sports administrator Winfred “Freddie” Green on his passing.

Freddie was the man at the helm of ISSA from 1970 to 2005 when he retired.

Green brought order and purpose to whatever he did, getting things done quietly, without fanfare, with steadiness in his role as a sports administrator and educator par excellence. His contribution to sports, in particular track and field, is iconic. He spearheaded the technical team that merged Boys and Girls Championships in 1999.

ISSA is proud and indeed blessed to have had the services of Freddie as its general secretary over those years where his work lifted the association to great heights in the running of High Schools Sports island wide.

ISSA wishes to express condolences to his wife Marva, children and other family members.