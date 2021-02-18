Sri Lanka coach quits ahead of West Indies tour
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AFP)— Sri Lanka's fast bowling coach David Sekar resigned Thursday, just days before the national team is due to leave for a West Indies tour, the cricket board said.
Sri Lanka Cricket said the 54-year-old Australian, who joined them as the fast bowling coach in December 2019, had cited "personal reasons" for quitting with immediate effect.
Sekar has not yet commented publicly.
His resignation comes five days before Sri Lanka is set to leave for the West Indies to play two Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.
The West Indies tour was postponed by over a week after Sri Lanka's head coach Mickey Arthur and opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne contracted coronavirus earlier this month.
Both will be joining the team, which is leaving on Tuesday, the board said.
