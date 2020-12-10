StJMC to distribute 170 tablets to needy students

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Needy students in St James are to receive 170 tablets valued at over $4 million from their respective councillors at a handing over ceremony planned for next Wednesday.

Speaking at the general monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation today, Mayor Leeroy Williams said that each councillor will receive 10 tablets and will distribute them to their neediest students in their respective divisions.

“COVID has brought about what we call the 'new normal'. For the first time, children in schools are being taught online. The St James Municipal Corporation being aware of the financial constraints of many of the parents, we have decided to provide each councillor with 10 tablets to be distributed to students in their divisions. This is a good gesture by the Municipal Corporation and it shows that we care,” the mayor argued.

Chairman of the corporation's finance committee, Everes Coke, says the St James Municipal Corporation Tablet Programme was designed out of “an abundance of needs of students across the parish.”

“We have seen where the Ministry of Education is trying their best to assist students across Jamaica, so we decided that we could join in that effort to ensure that we impact students across the parish,” he stated.

Onome Sido