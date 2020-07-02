St Andrew High School Foundation rallies COVID care support

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The St Andrew High School Foundation announced today that it has raised $2.7 million for the school from among alumnae and friends in Jamaica and overseas responding to its COVID care fundraising appeal.

The funds are expected to help the school cover expenses incurred for distance learning for students and teachers, Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) exam preparation, student welfare, and COVID-19 public health requirements.

“We are most appreciative that our alumnae locally and overseas have responded so positively even at a time when we know that everyone is facing challenges,” the foundation's chair Maxine Henry-Wilson said.

The on-the-ground and online appeal was launched on May 13, and followed the continued school closure and resultant shortfalls in cash inflows from the cancellation of income generation items such as facility rentals, fundraising events and canteen concession fees. New expenses resulting from online teaching and learning requirements also arose, the foundation said.

In addition to the foundation's fundraising, the school itself hosted a food drive from May through July, and the “We Connect” project through which grade 11 students collected used devices to assist students sitting CXC examinations.

CAPE and CSEC students returned to school on June 12 for exam preparation with all COVID-19 protocols in place, the school said.