St Andrew South police stage summer camp for youth with behavioural problems
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 80 young people are benefiting from a 10-day summer camp being staged by the St Andrew South Police Division at the Tapioca Village in St Mary from July 16 to 26.
The annual camp is engaging youngsters aged 10 to 17 who display behavioural problems.
Sergeant Alexander Bloomfield, who is responsible for planning the camp, said that the youngsters will be exposed to vocational skills and workshops focused on life skills, grooming, art and craft, among other things.
He said that the objectives are to reduce antisocial behaviour, improve self-esteem and promote character building and personal development.
Sergeant Bloomfield said that the youngsters selected for the camp are from areas such as Seaview Gardens, Maverley, Kencot, Whitehall/Red Hills Road, Trench Town, Drewsland and Tower Hill.
“This division patrols 35 inner-city communities daily and this is where participants are selected from, especially those we consider to have behavioural problems,” he noted.
He added that various entities are collaborating in the staging of the camp.
“Facilitators will be coming in to speak with our youth from the National Council on Drug Abuse, Jamaica AIDS Support, Jamaica National Family Planning Board and the Jamaica Fire Brigade,” he noted.
Over 1,000 youth have been impacted since the start of the St Andrew South Summer Camp in 2009.
“We have a lot of success stories, as numerous participants have exhibited considerable improvement in their behaviour, and we are proud to have been a part of these changes in their lives,” Bloomfield said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy