St Andrew elderly man missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica –Eighty-two-year-old Issac McLeod, an elderly man of Phillip Road, Kingston 11 has gone missing.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 7:05 am today, McLeod was last seen at home wearing a black hat, yellow striped shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Issac McLeod is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.