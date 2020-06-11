St Andrew man arrested after firearm seizure

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A St Andrew man is now in police custody following the seizure of a firearm at Sterling Castle Heights, Red Hills in the parish on Wednesday.

Reports from the Red Hills police are that about 5:30 am, a team of officers were on operation in the area when a premises was searched.

The police said one Smith and Wesson .38 revolver and six .38 rounds of ammunition were found and the occupant subsequently arrested.

The identity of the person taken into custody is being withheld pending further investigations.