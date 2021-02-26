St Andrew man charged after gun, ammo found in home

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Twenty-three-year-old Oshane Murray of Terrence Avenue, Kingston 10 was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident at his home on Tuesday, February 16, the police have reported.

According to the Half Way Tree Police, lawmen carried out an operation at the premises about 5:20 pm and a Beretta pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm cartridges was taken from under a chest-of-drawers, also a 9mm round was found in a drawer at the said premises.

Murray was arrested and charged after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.