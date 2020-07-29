St Andrew man charged over gun found in Portland
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Port Antonio Police seized a Bersa 9mm pistol and thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition on New Road, St Margarets Bay today. One man was arrested and charged in relation to the seizure.
Charged is 30-year-old Tamoy Thomas of Roberts Close in St Andrew.
Reports are that about 7:55 am, a team of officers went to a premises where it was searched and the firearm found.
Thomas is scheduled to appear before the Port Antonio Parish Court on Friday.
