St Andrew man charged with two counts of shooting, arson
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A man has been charged with two counts of shooting and arson in relation to an incident which happened on Tuesday.
Charged is 31-year-old Philindo Williams otherwise called 'Lando', a farmer of Irish Town, St Andrew.
The police said Williams is accused of going to a man's home about 8:20 pm on the day in mention and firing gunshots at him.
The man managed to escape and shortly after that, Williams was reportedly seen pouring a flammable substance on the surface of his house.
Following investigations, Williams was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out, the police said.
He is scheduled to appear before court at a later date.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy