St Andrew man charged with two counts of shooting, arson

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A man has been charged with two counts of shooting and arson in relation to an incident which happened on Tuesday.

Charged is 31-year-old Philindo Williams otherwise called 'Lando', a farmer of Irish Town, St Andrew.

The police said Williams is accused of going to a man's home about 8:20 pm on the day in mention and firing gunshots at him.

The man managed to escape and shortly after that, Williams was reportedly seen pouring a flammable substance on the surface of his house.

Following investigations, Williams was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out, the police said.

He is scheduled to appear before court at a later date.