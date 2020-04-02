St Andrew man gets life imprisonment for murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A St Andrew man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with a murder in Constant Spring, St Andrew in 2008. Sedikie Franklin was imprisoned on charges of illegal possession of firearm, making use of a firearm to commit a felony, wounding with intent and murder.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the victim was travelling in the front passenger seat of a motor car driven by an eyewitness along the Grants Pen Road in the parish on Saturday, September 20, 2008. According to the eyewitness the victim was shot as the vehicle approached the sloping entrance to the Grants Pen gully. At this time, the eyewitness said he observed one of the three men known as 'Papa' holding a firearm with both hands and pointing it in the direction of the vehicle, outlined the ODPP in a statement. He also observed Franklin and another man known as 'Papa' holding firearms with both hands and pointing it in the direction of the vehicle, the statement continued. The eyewitness said, as he drove, he heard more gunshots and had to assist the victim in remaining seated as he kept falling over.

The ODPP said he later realised he had also been shot when he felt a burning sensation to his hip and wrist.

The deceased was pronounced dead at hospital and the eyewitness was treated and sent home.

A report was made to the police and Franklin was questioned at the Constant Spring Police Station. He explained that he was in fact in the gully on the day in question selling sand when he saw the eyewitness and the deceased drive pass and a man ran to the car and started firing multiple times.

The ODPP said the eyewitness gave evidence that he had seen Franklin and 'Papa' with guns aimed at the deceased about an arm's length away from the left front passenger window. Franklin was found guilty after a seven member jury deliberated for 2 ½ hours on January 15, 2020 and returned a unanimous verdict on all counts.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence of murder, 15 years for the wounding with intent and making use of a firearm to commit a felony and 10 years for illegal possession of firearm.

The sentences are to run concurrently.