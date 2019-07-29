St Andrew man in custody following ammo seizure

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A man was this morning taken into custody following the seizure of 36 assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation on Sunrise Crescent in St Andrew, the police have reported.

According to reports, lawmen were in the area about 7:30 am when a search was conducted in a house which was occupied by the accused man.

During the search, the ammunition was found in his possession and he was taken into custody.

His identity is however being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.