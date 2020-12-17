St Andrew painter charged with wounding, gun possession

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— A St Andrew painter has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm following an incident on Glebeville Avenue, Kingston 10 on Monday, November 30.

He has been identified as 24-four-year-old Ricardo Pinnoen.

The police said that about 8:30 am, Pinnoen and another man went to the mentioned location armed with a handgun and opened gunfire at the complainants hitting two men.

Both men were assisted to hospital.

Lawmen said Pinnoen was arrested following an investigation.

His court date is being finalised.