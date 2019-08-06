St Andrew south police seize firearm at checkpoint

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Members of the security forces seized a 9mm Ruger pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm cartridges at one of the St Andrew South Police Enhanced Security Measures checkpoint today (Tuesday, August 6). One man was taken into custody.

According to reports from the Hunts Bay Police, the driver of a public passenger motorcar was signalled to stop about 11:15 am and he complied.

The vehicle and its occupants were searched and the firearm taken from the waistband of a male passenger.

The passenger was arrested; however, his identity is being withheld at this time, the police said.