St Andrew south police seize firearm at checkpoint
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Members of the security forces seized a 9mm Ruger pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm cartridges at one of the St Andrew South Police Enhanced Security Measures checkpoint today (Tuesday, August 6). One man was taken into custody.
According to reports from the Hunts Bay Police, the driver of a public passenger motorcar was signalled to stop about 11:15 am and he complied.
The vehicle and its occupants were searched and the firearm taken from the waistband of a male passenger.
The passenger was arrested; however, his identity is being withheld at this time, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy