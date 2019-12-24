St Andrew tiler reported missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica—The police are seeking the public's help locating 46-year-old Amos Godden, a tiler of Cavalier district in St Andrew, who has been reported missing since Sunday, December 22.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 6 feet 1 inch tall.

Godden was last seen at home about 10:00 pm wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Godden is being asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at 876-942-6322, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.