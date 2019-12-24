St Andrew tiler reported missing
ST ANDREW, Jamaica—The police are seeking the public's help locating 46-year-old Amos Godden, a tiler of Cavalier district in St Andrew, who has been reported missing since Sunday, December 22.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 6 feet 1 inch tall.
Godden was last seen at home about 10:00 pm wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and a pair of black shoes.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Godden is being asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at 876-942-6322, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy