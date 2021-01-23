St Andrew woodworker charged with attempting to sell firearm
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifty-year-old Horace Kildare, a woodworker of New River district, Stony Hill, in St Andrew was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and attempting to sell a firearm without a licence on Mannings Hill Road in Kingston yesterday.
According to the police, lawmen were on operation when they saw Kildare driving a Toyota Corolla Axio motor car along the roadway. He was signalled to stop and searched.
The police said a 9mm Beretta Parabellum pistol, a 9mm Trabzon Carandai pistol, two magazines and 36 rounds of ammunition were found. The incident occurred around 9:00 am.
Kildare was subsequently arrested and charged.
