St Ann North Western candidates rally supporters
BROWN'S TOWN, St Ann — All three candidates vying for the St Ann North Western seat were actively rallying supporters when OBSERVER ONLINE patrolled the constituency during election day proceedings today.
Incumbent Member of Parliament Dr Dayton Campbell, the People's National Party (PNP) candidate, spent much of the day in the Bamboo polling division, overseeing proceedings as his campaign workers organised transportation for potential voters.
Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate Krystal Lee was also on a quest to shore up votes. At one point OBSERVER ONLINE spotted her roving the constituency in the vicinity of Free Hill and Clayground, a mere handful of miles from the Bamboo town centre.
The independent candidate Peter Shand was also said to be on the ground organising his troops to upset the apple cart.
Campbell, who beat Othneil Lawrence by a few hundred votes in the 2016 general election, is seeking a third term as St Ann North Western MP.
Lee, who hails from St Mary but went to school in Brown's Town, St Ann, is his main challenger.
There is widespread belief that Shand, a former PNP activist, could snatch some of that party's votes from Campbell.
Sanjay Myers
