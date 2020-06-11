St Ann Parish Church readies for tributes to Shahine Robinson

ST ANN, Jamaica — Preparations are in full swing at the St Ann Parish Church in St Ann's Bay, where the body of Minister of Labour and Social Security Shahine Robinson will lie in state today.

Robinson died on May 29 after a battling lung cancer. She was 66 years old.

She has been accorded an official funeral and Cabinet has approved a period of mourning, which began yesterday and will last until Tuesday, June 16.

The police last evening announced changes to traffic in the vicinity of the church today to allow the public to pay their respects to the late minister.

Church Street will be reduced to one-way vehicular traffic, in a northerly direction between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm, while Main Street and Church Crescent will be blocked, the police said.

Robinson's body will lie in state (closed casket) from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Similarly, it will be at St John's Anglican Church Hall, Ocho Rios, St Ann tomorrow from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm then at the Jamaica Labour Party headquarters at Belmont Road on Tuesday, June 16 from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

The official date for Robinson's funeral has not yet been announced.

A condolence book will be available at each location for people to sign their tribute.

Robinson, who was also Member of Parliament for St Ann North Eastern, was born and raised in Claremont, St Ann, and attended Immaculate Conception High School in Kingston.

She went on to graduate from Miami Dade College with an associate degree in marketing and public relations. She was married and had a daughter.