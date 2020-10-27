St Ann South East councillors support Mark Golding for PNP president

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two of four councillors from St Ann South East, and one former councillor have expressed their support for Mark Golding's campaign for president of the People's National Party (PNP).

St Ann South East is held by MP Lisa Hanna, Golding's challenger for the party's top job. Councillor of the Claremont Division, Lambert Weir, made his support for Golding public today in a video posted on social media and asked the delegates to “rally around Golding” for PNP president.

“Mark is someone who can get people together and unite this party; he is a man of integrity and vision that can lead effectively,” Weir said.

Former councillor of the Moneague Division, Lloyd Garrick, also endorsed the Golding campaign and urged the delegates to make the right choice as he is “confident that Golding will bring solid leadership to the PNP”.

They join the councillor of the Bensonton Division, Lydia Richards, who endorsed Golding's bid at the beginning of the presidential campaign.

The PNP will vote for its sixth president on November 7, 2020.