St Ann barber charged with house-breaking
ST ANN, Jamaica— Detectives in St Ann have charged 30-year-old barber Oshane Allison with house- breaking and larceny following an incident which occurred earlier this month.
According to the police, a woman reported that she locked her house and left for work around 1:30 pm. She said that upon her return she discovered that a door to the house was removed and over $25,000 was missing.
The police said their investigations lead to Allison, who is of River Lane in the parish.
A date for court has not yet been determined they said.
