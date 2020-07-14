St Ann barber charged with house-breaking

ST ANN, Jamaica— Detectives in St Ann have charged 30-year-old barber Oshane Allison with house- breaking and larceny following an incident which occurred earlier this month.

According to the police, a woman reported that she locked her house and left for work around 1:30 pm. She said that upon her return she discovered that a door to the house was removed and over $25,000 was missing.

The police said their investigations lead to Allison, who is of River Lane in the parish.

A date for court has not yet been determined they said.