St Ann crash claims life of 52-y-o
ST ANN, Jamaica — Fifty-two-year-old Garfield Fletcher of Lewis from St Ann died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Laughlands main road in the parish yesterday.
Reports are that about 10:30 pm, Fletcher was driving his Honda Stream motor car along the roadway when it reportedly collided with a Subaru motor car at an intersection.
The police said both drivers were assisted to the hospital for treatment where Fletcher later succumbed to his injuries. The other driver was admitted.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy