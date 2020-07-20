St Ann fisherman charged with murder

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police have charged a 34-year-old fisherman of Roaring River, Steer Town, St Ann with murder.

Marvin Demetrious, otherwise 'Jukie', is accused of killing 61-year-old Everton Hamilton, also of Steer Town.

Reports from the St Ann's Bay police are that residents stumbled upon Hamilton's body about 9:30 pm last Tuesday and alerted them.

On arrival of the lawmen, the body was seen in a ditch burnt with gunshot and chop wounds. Following investigation, Demetrious was arrested and interviewed in the presence of his attorney after which he was charged on Monday.

His court date has not been finalised.

Investigation continues.