St Ann man arrested after cops find gun in paper bag
ST ANN, Jamaica — The Ocho Rios Police are reporting the arrest of a man for breaches of the Firearms Act following the seizure of a firearm on James Avenue in the St Ann town yesterday Friday, August 16.
Reports are that officers were on patrol in the area about 12:50 pm when two men were observed acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. The men were accosted and searched and a brown paper bag taken from one of them. The bag contained a.357 Magnum revolver, the police said.
One of the men was arrested, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations, the police added.
