St Ann man charged for stealing $300, cellphone

ST ANN, Jamaica— Twenty-four-year-old labourer Damaney Brighton has been charged with burglary and larceny after he broke into a house in Greenwich Acres, St Ann and stole $300 and a cellular phone on Wednesday, February 3.

The police said 33-year-old Damion Newman has been charged with receiving stolen property after he reportedly purchased the sim card and cellular phone from Brighton.

The police said that about 11:30 pm, Brighton forced open the window to the bedroom of a dwelling house and stole the cash and a Samsung Galaxy S8 cellular phone.

A report was made and an investigation launched, leading to the arrest of Brighton and Newman.

Their court dates will be announced at a later date.