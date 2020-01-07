St Ann man charged with illegal possession of firearm
ST ANN, Jamaica — The St Ann police are reporting the arrest and charge of a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition during an operation in Mansfield Green, Ocho Rios, on Tuesday, January 7.
Arrested is 36-year-old Nicholas Williams otherwise called 'Pampers', a shoemaker of Fern Grove in the parish.
Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that lawmen were on operation in the area about midnight when they saw Williams whose actions aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver along with five assorted rounds of ammunition was taken from his waistband.
He was subsequently arrested and charged. His court date will be announced at a later date, the police said.
