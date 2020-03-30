St Ann man on murder rap

ST ANN, Jamaica — Twenty-six-year-old Tevin Bent, otherwise called 'Stormy', a labourer of Damhead in Steer Town, St Ann has been charged with multiple offences in relation to a murder in his community on Saturday, March 14.

Bent is charged with murder, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

According to the police, about 8:10 pm, three men were at a house when Bent allegedly pounced upon them and opened gunfire hitting two of the men. The third man escaped.

The police were called and the men — 18-year-old Garfield Cunningham and 20-year-old Alex Williams, both of Gully, Roaring River in Steer Town, St Ann — were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The police said Bent was charged after he was pointed out in an identification parade.