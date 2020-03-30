St Ann man on murder rap
ST ANN, Jamaica — Twenty-six-year-old Tevin Bent, otherwise called 'Stormy', a labourer of Damhead in Steer Town, St Ann has been charged with multiple offences in relation to a murder in his community on Saturday, March 14.
Bent is charged with murder, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
According to the police, about 8:10 pm, three men were at a house when Bent allegedly pounced upon them and opened gunfire hitting two of the men. The third man escaped.
The police were called and the men — 18-year-old Garfield Cunningham and 20-year-old Alex Williams, both of Gully, Roaring River in Steer Town, St Ann — were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The police said Bent was charged after he was pointed out in an identification parade.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy