St Ann police seize ammunition in Claremont

ST ANN, Jamaica — Detectives attached to the Area 2 Fugitive Apprehension Team are reporting the seizure of twenty 9mm cartridges in Claremont, St Ann yesterday Thursday, September 12.

Reports are that a team of officers was on operation in the area between 3:30 am and 6:30 am when a premises was searched and the ammunition found.

Two men were arrested in connection with the seizure; however, their identities have been withheld pending further investigations.