St Ann teen charged with murder

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a teenager with several charges including murder following an alleged shooting incident in St Ann on Friday.

Charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and wounding with intent, is 18-year-old Linchris McBean otherwise called 'Fras', of Damhead, Steer Town in the parish.

Police reports indicate that about 6:05 pm, 39-year-old Hussein Fletcher, a grounds man of Damhead, Steer Town in the parish, was among a group of people who pounced upon by McBean who fired shots at them. Fletcher and three other people were reportedly shot and were taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other people were admitted for treatment, the police said.

The police said an intense investigation was launched and McBean was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was positively pointed out. He was subsequently charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney, the police said.

He is to answer to his charges in court at a later date.