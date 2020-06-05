St Ann woman charged with stealing beds, door

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police yesterday arrested 40-year-old Dawnette Tennant of Parry Town, Ocho Rios in St Ann, in connection with a housebreaking incident which took place in the parish in May.

According to the police, about 5:00 pm on Wednesday, May 20, the complainant sent a friend to check on her house, when it was observed that several items, including a queen-sized bed set, two double bed sets, one 600 gallon water tank, a component set, and a door, were stolen.

The police were called and an investigation launched.

Tennant's house was later searched and several of the items were found in her possession.

When questioned, she told officers that she purchased the items for $20,000.