St Ann's Bay Hospital phone lines down on Sunday
ST ANN, Jamaica — The North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) is advising the public that they will experience difficulties reaching the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital via the switchboard during the hours of 10:00 am to 2:30 pm on Sunday, May 26, owing to a planned disruption in electricity supply.
During this period people may call 876-770-5177 or 876-770-3890 to access the hospital.
The NERHA said the disruption in electricity is to facilitate needed upgrades at the hospital.
