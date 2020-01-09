St Catherine, Clarendon businesses reminded of SOE opening and closing hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police are reminding residents and business operators in Clarendon and St Catherine of the opening and closing hours during the state of public emergency.

The following opening and closing times apply:

Clubs and fast food restaurants – from 7:00 am until 11:00 pm.

Every place required by law to operate under a tavern licence – from 7:00 am until 11:00 pm.

Petroleum filling stations – from 6:00 am until 11:00 pm.

Supermarkets, grocery shops, haberdasheries and any other place offering goods for sale – from 8:00 am until 11:00 pm.

Pharmacies – from 8:00 am until 11:00 pm.

Churches – from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm.

Any other public place –.From 9:00 am until 11:00 pm.

The police urged the public to cooperate with security forces to ensure safer communities.