St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre inmate dies
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says an inmate of the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre passed away while receiving treatment at the Spanish Town Hospital this morning, September 25 after a brief illness.
DCS Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Leslie-Ann Brown, while speaking on the matter said, “Reports reaching my desk indicate that this inmate, who had no previously known ailments complained of feeling ill and was relocated to the institution's hospital ward for observation. His condition worsened and he was transferred to the Spanish Town Hospital. Regrettably, he passed away early this morning during treatment.”
“It is important to note that the St Catherine facility has no recorded cases of COVID-19 in its inmate population as such we are awaiting post mortem reports to be able to confirm cause of death,” Brown assured.
The DCS said it continues to maintain infection, prevention and control (IPC) protocols to mitigate against the entry of the virus into facilities with no known cases and containment where it is present.
It noted that additional precautions have been taken in facilities with suspected and known cases to prevent and contain spread, including:
- IPC protocols lead by the DCS’s medical contingent and supported by the Public Health Department to manage outbreak at affected facilities;
- Only medical appointments on a discretionary basis will be kept;
- The personal protective equipment for staff and inmates have been distributed to all facilities in accordance with MOHW stipulation;
- Isolation and quarantine of the known and suspected cases conducted as necessary.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy