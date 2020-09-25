St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre inmate dies

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says an inmate of the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre passed away while receiving treatment at the Spanish Town Hospital this morning, September 25 after a brief illness.

DCS Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations, Leslie-Ann Brown, while speaking on the matter said, “Reports reaching my desk indicate that this inmate, who had no previously known ailments complained of feeling ill and was relocated to the institution's hospital ward for observation. His condition worsened and he was transferred to the Spanish Town Hospital. Regrettably, he passed away early this morning during treatment.”

“It is important to note that the St Catherine facility has no recorded cases of COVID-19 in its inmate population as such we are awaiting post mortem reports to be able to confirm cause of death,” Brown assured.

The DCS said it continues to maintain infection, prevention and control (IPC) protocols to mitigate against the entry of the virus into facilities with no known cases and containment where it is present.

It noted that additional precautions have been taken in facilities with suspected and known cases to prevent and contain spread, including: