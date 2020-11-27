St Catherine Health Department offers free COVID testing for taxi drivers today
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing to taxi drivers in Spanish Town, St Catherine today.
The exercise will be conducted at the Spanish Town Bus Terminus beginning at 10:00 am.
The testing is being done as the country braces for a spike in cases of COVID-19 in the New Year.
Last Thursday, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, said this expectation is due to the increase in the number of persons visiting the island for the upcoming festive season.
“Given the traditions of Christmas, we will see a spike come January. Of course, a lot depends on how we manage the situation,” he said, while appealing for persons to adhere to the health protocols.
Jamaica has so far recorded 10,541 cases of the virus and 248 related deaths.
