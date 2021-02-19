St Catherine North Police arrest three members of Bed Bug gang
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The St Catherine North Police say they have dealt a significant blow to one of the criminal organisations responsible for a recent flair up of violence in the Division.
Three young men believed to be members of the 'Bed Bug Gang' were taken into custody following a series of technology and intelligence-driven operations in Rivoli, Windsor Rd and other nearby communities, the police have reported.
On Thursday February 18, 2021 at about 4:15pm, a joint police-military operation was launched in the El Prado Vista community in Spanish Town, which resulted in the arrest of the reputed leader of the Bed Bug Gang -- 16-year-old 'Dante' Hope.
On February 17, a joint police-military team was on patrol in the Rivoli community. During the operation a group of men fled upon seeing the team. Members of the team gave chase and eventually accosted them. One Sturm Ruger pistol along with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds was taken from 18-year-old Shanard Allen, o/c '21', who hails from a Manchester Street address in Spanish Town.
And on February 10, at about 4:30pm in a targeted operation the police arrested 23-year-old music producer, Damelle Edwards, o/c 'Bash', or 'Dee', of a Windsor Rd address after he was held with a 9mm pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition.
The police said that as investigations into the recent flair-up of gang violence in the old Capital continue, they are confident that these ongoing operations will continue to bear fruit. “We are encouraging the public to share any information they believe may be of help to our investigations by calling Crime Stop at 311, the Police 119 Emergency number or the nearest police station,” a police statement said.
According to the police, as the Counter-Gang strategy continues in the Division, several operations have been conducted with the aim of disrupting the activities of the gangsters and protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people of Spanish Town and its environs.
