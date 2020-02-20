St Catherine North police charge two for drug, firearm offences

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine North Police say they arrested and charged two men for drug and firearm offences during an operation in Sydenham, Spanish Town, in the parish on Tuesday, February 18.

The two were charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of ganja, and dealing in ganja.

They are 22-year-old Joevan Watson and 23-year-old Kalitha Campbell, both shopkeepers of Central Road in Sydenham.

Police reports are that about 8:05 pm on Wednesday, February 5, lawmen were conducting an operation on premises which was occupied by Watson and Campbell.

During the search, a 357 magnum pistol along with four rounds of ammunition and 87 knitted bags containing ganja were found in their possession, the police said.

Both men were subsequently charged.

Watson and Campbell are scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court at a later date.