St Catherine Parish Court closes amid COVID-19 lockdown
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Effective tomorrow, April 16 to Wednesday, April 22 the St Catherine Parish Court will be closed to the public.
The closure follows the announcement of a parish-wide lockdown which was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday in an effort to limit further spread of COVID-19.
The parish currently accounts for 54 of the 125 cases of the virus in the island.
According to the Court Administration Division (CAD) during the closure, the following will apply:
1. Suspension of reporting conditions until April 22, 2020– There will be a suspension of the bail conditions for persons who are to report to Police Stations in the parish as well as for persons who reside outside of St Catherine and have reporting conditions in the parish.
2. Habeas Corpus and bail applications are to be transferred to the Supreme Court, King Street, where they will be heard.
For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Judiciary's Emergency COVID-19 Call Centre at 876-926-3750, 876-613-8800 and 876-754-8337 or toll free at 888-429-5269. Or visit the CAD's websites at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy