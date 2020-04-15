St Catherine Parish Court closes amid COVID-19 lockdown

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Effective tomorrow, April 16 to Wednesday, April 22 the St Catherine Parish Court will be closed to the public.

The closure follows the announcement of a parish-wide lockdown which was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday in an effort to limit further spread of COVID-19.

The parish currently accounts for 54 of the 125 cases of the virus in the island.

According to the Court Administration Division (CAD) during the closure, the following will apply:

1. Suspension of reporting conditions until April 22, 2020– There will be a suspension of the bail conditions for persons who are to report to Police Stations in the parish as well as for persons who reside outside of St Catherine and have reporting conditions in the parish.

2. Habeas Corpus and bail applications are to be transferred to the Supreme Court, King Street, where they will be heard.

For further information, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Judiciary's Emergency COVID-19 Call Centre at 876-926-3750, 876-613-8800 and 876-754-8337 or toll free at 888-429-5269. Or visit the CAD's websites at www.cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.