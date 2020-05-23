St Catherine Prison inmate dies during surgery after altercation with warder

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is reporting that an inmate from the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre (St CACC) died today while undergoing treatment at the Spanish Town Hospital in the parish.

According to a release from the Ministry of National Security the inmate had complained of chest pains and was taken to the hospital earlier today.

The release continued: “While there (hospital), the inmate attempted to disarm the correctional officers of their service weapons when an officer's firearm was discharged hitting him in the abdomen. The inmate was undergoing surgery for his injuries when he died. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) were contacted and an investigation is underway.”