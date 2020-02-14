St Catherine South police list 13 persons-of-interest
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica –The St Catherine South Police Division have listed thirteen men as persons of interest, who they believe can assist them in their investigation in relation to several murders, shootings, cases of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and gang related activities in the St Catherine South Police area.
In Central Village they are:
· Wayne Malcolm, otherwise called 'Waynie' and 'Stone”,
· 'Marcel'
· Navardo Harris, otherwise called 'Vavi'
· Rolando Lykings, otherwise called 'Dada'
· Andre Clarke, otherwise called 'Bull'
· Javon Bashford
· Pie', otherwise called 'Ned Boy' and
· 'Dan Dan'
In Gregory Park they are:
· Javani Rodney, otherwise called 'PimPim'
· Ricardo Dixon, otherwise called 'Breeda'
· 'Mario'
· Tajay Hooke, otherwise called 'Ceba' and
· Richard Dawkins, otherwise called 'Richie Bud' and 'Poo'
These men are being urged to turn themselves in by 6:00 pm, tomorrow, February 15. Anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Portmore CIB at 876- 949-8403, Crime Stop at 311, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
