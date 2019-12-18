St Catherine divisional headquarters to be relocated

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The St Catherine divisional headquarters of the Jamaica Constabulary Force is to be relocated at improved facilities.

Cabinet has approved the acquisition of five acres of land at Darling's Pen in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Information Minister Karl Samuda informed at this morning's post Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

He said the move is in line with the Government's efforts to provide a more suitable working environment for the police and better service delivery.

The current facility is in need of repairs and parking and other amenities are insufficient.

Meanwhile, the Port Maria Police station in St Mary is to benefit from new parking facilities which are to be created on lands at Main Street.

Alphea Saunders